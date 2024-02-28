News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United boss targets a mighty March to get right back into the race for automatic promotion

Bullish manager Darren Ferguson is targeting a mighty March to get Peterborough United back into the race for automatic promotion from League One.
By Alan Swann
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:00 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 10:50 GMT
Posh players celebrate their winning goal at Cambridge United last weekend. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh players celebrate their winning goal at Cambridge United last weekend. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Posh, boosted by last weekend’s deserved 1-0 derby win at Cambridge United and defeats for rivals Bolton Wanderers and Derby County on Tuesday, have five of the six matches they are expected to play next month scheduled for the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh host Exeter City on Saturday and buoyant neighbours Northampton Town on Tuesday (March 5) and, after a trip to Burton, Posh have a run of three matches against promotion rivals Stevenage and Portsmouth, plus bottom club Carlisle.

A scheduled trip to Cheltenham on March 23 is likely to be postponed because of international call-ups.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson celebrates the win at Cambridge United last weekend. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson celebrates the win at Cambridge United last weekend. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh still have a considerable gap of seven points to the automatic promotion places despite winning for the first time in six games at Cambridge, but Ferguson is feeling optimistic.

"We will need to go on one hell of a run,” Ferguson admitted. “But we are more than capable of doing it.

"Obviously we can’t afford any more slips ups as we have four very good teams above us, but we will give it our best shot.

“I know what I have in our dressing room. I have players who have great belief and great desire. We’ve been on great runs before this season and now we need to go on our best run.

"I always felt March would be a vital month. It has been in the past when we’ve won promotions and it will be again. We have a lot of home games coming up including some very difficult ones, but we have to take advantage of them.”

The longest winning streak in League One games this season by Posh is just three matches. Ferguson’s men won the first three games of the season and also three in a row in December and January.

Posh did though enjoy a long unbeaten run of 12 League One games between November and February.

Posh will be without midfielder Jeando Fuchs this weekend and probably for the rest of the season because of a serious knee injury picked up in Cambridge.

Hector Kyprianou is expected to step up.

