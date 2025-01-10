Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson thought his side could have caused an FA Cup upset if they had been more ruthless at Goodison Park on Thursday night.

The Posh boss was pleased with the overall performance of his players in the 2-0 third round defeat at Everton, but was left looking back on a couple of chances created just minutes before Beto put the hosts ahead in the closing stages of the first half. Two great chances fell to Ricky-Jade Jones and then Cian Hayes, but both were blocked.

Posh then competed well in the game, with neither side really threatening another goal, before Jadel Katongo conceded a penalty in stoppage time which was rolled in by Iliman Ndiaye.

Ferguson said: “I was pleased with the players. I thought it was a really good performance. There were some really strong individual performances, but unfortunately we are out. The big opportunity was at 0-0 and they are big moments in the game. If we can nick a goal there, it changes the whole atmosphere. We were well in the game all the way up to the end. When you get moments like we did at 0-0, you have to be ruthless, it had to be a goal.

Beto rounds Nicholas Bilokapic to score the opening goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

“When you’re playing against this sort of opposition, when you feel like you’re comfortable is when you concede and that’s what happened tonight. The manner of the two goals was disappointing.

“I wanted to play an extra midfielder against such a strong opposition. We couldn’t start with three out and out forwards as they could cause us too many problems in the middle of the pitch. We went to overload the middle of the pitch and the three midfielders were very good.

“I had to get the balance right in terms of how much we went forward. When Broja got injured, I knew there was another 10 minutes to go and I felt, at that point, that getting another forward on was the right thing to do to try and get something about the game.

“There was moments, there were flashes across the box from Cian - he was a real threat - but it just didn’t fall for us. One fell to James Dornelly, probably the wrong player. In the cup, you need a bit of luck, we didn’t get it, but we’ve pushed them all the way.

George Nevett was withdrawn at half time. Photo: David Lowndes.

"Overall, the players will be pleased with their performance, it’s a pity we couldn’t take a chance at 0-0.”

There was shock less than three hours before kick-off when it was announced that Everton boss Sean Dyche had been sacked. Under 18s boss Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman took charge of the match. Ferguson admitted that the pair’s change to a back three took him by surprise and offered a passionate defence of Dyche and the job he has done in touch circumstances.

Ferguson added: “We were all a bit stunned. I don’t know what more Sean could do as he’s fought against points deductions twice and not being able to sign players. He’s fronted it brilliantly. There are so many questions he’s had about non footballing issues, but of course, when new owners come in, this is what happens. He’s a good guy and I’m sure he’ll be back soon.

“The only thing it changed for us, which surprised us, was they changed their shape. They usually have a back four all of the time. That surprised me and we had to tweak a few things because we’d worked on playing against a back four, but we dealt with it very well.”

Ferguson went onto reveal that George’s Nevett’s half time substitution was down to injury, as too was the decision to replace Hector Kyprianou with Ryan De Havilland after 65 minutes. Ricky-Jade Jones was replaced at half time to allow a debut for new signing Gustav Lindgren.

Ferguson said: “George was feeling tightness in his hamstring. He felt he could have carried on, but I can’t risk it, not in a game like this. I then felt we just needed Gustav on the pitch, a bit of freshness as it had been difficult for Ricky.

“Gustav will be a good player for us, once we get to know his movement. He made some good runs tonight, but we didn’t pick him out. When the backline has the ball, he moves so well behind their lines. Funnily enough, it was Oscar Wallin that could have played him in a couple of times, but didn’t. He’s going to be a big signing for us.

"Hector was always going to not play a full game because he felt a little bit of tightness in his hamstring after Wrexham, so I had to be careful. It was a plan”

Posh are in cup action again on Tuesday (January 14) when they host League Two Leaders Walsall in the Last 32 of the EFL Trophy.