Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has billed Saturday’s League One clash with Reading as a meeting between two young and gifted teams.

​Ferguson is a big fan of the work done at Reading by manager Ruben Selles who he credits for developing an excellent side despite the ongoing off-field difficulties at a club with an unpopular owner.

“I take my hat off to Reading’s manager,” Ferguson said. “Last season they had point deductions and lots of false hope and yet they survived comfortably in the end.

"He should have been a manager of the season contender and this season he has created a very good footballing side. He’s done an outstanding job in difficult circumstances.

"They must be the second youngest team in League One after us and they also play in an attractive way.

"It should be a very good football match between two very young, but talented teams.

"It’s one we need to win though. It’s time to go on a run before the New Year and we have plenty of home fixtures coming up, and we’ve been very good at home in recent weeks.

"There are no more breaks for a while now so we need to find the consistency that will get us closer to the play-off places. That’s the aim.”

Posh have won six and drawn two of their last eight competitive fixtures at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Reading have lost five and drawn two of their last seven competitive away games, although they did draw at title favourites Birmingham City on the opening day of the season.

Reading start Saturday’s game two places and two points ahead of Posh and with a game in hand.