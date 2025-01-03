Darren Ferguson (left) celebrates a win in the final of the LDV Vans Trophy in 2005. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images).

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has praised Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson and his club’s fanbase ahead of his return to the Racecourse Ground for a League One fixture on Saturday.

Parkinson will be managing a team for the 1,000th time tomorrow. He’s won five promotions in his career including one in each of the last two seasons with Wrexham.

Ferguson is a former Wrexham player. He enjoyed his nine years in North Wales and racked up 310 appearances for the club before setting out on his own successful managerial career. Ferguson has also won five promotions, four of them with Posh. He will be back at Wrexham for the first time since the 2007-08 season when he managed Posh to a 2-0 win in a season that would end in a League Two promotion for his side and a relegation for his former club.

"It’s one of the fixtures I looked for when they came out in the summer,” Ferguson said. “I had a great time at Wrexham. There were some very good times, but also some struggles as we went into Administration which meant a relegation, but throughout it all the fanbase was very good.

"It’s a totally different place now. They’ve had lift off and I have to say the manager has done a fantastic job on managing their situation as well as he has. The expectations are huge, but they’ve had great momentum for three seasons now.”

Ferguson’s own highlights at Wrexham included a winning FA Cup goal against Premier League Middlesbrough who included Paul Gascoigne in their side. and a goal at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff in an EFL Trophy Final win over Southend United.