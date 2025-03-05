Sam Hughes has won praise from Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson felt his side deserved more than a point from their League One fixture at Blackpool.

The teams played out a 0-0 draw on Tuesday night with neither side able to produce enough quality to break the deadlock. Posh remain in 17th place.

Tayo Edun came close for Posh in the first half when he struck the bar from long range and Abraham Odoh put a great chance in stoppage time over the bar. At the other end, Jed Steer had to produce a couple of good saves, but Posh had the better of the chances and controlled the game for large parts, especially in the second half.

The point did see Ferguson’s side pull five points clear of the relegation places after being aided by other results as no side in the bottom 10 recorded a victory with Burton, Crawley and Cambridge losing while Shrewsbury, Bristol Rovers, Exeter and Northampton all picked up a point.

Posh have now kept back-to-back clean sheets away from home in League One and are on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions. It’s a run that has pleased the Posh boss even if he did insist his deserved to take the three points at Bloomfield Road.

Ferguson said: “We probably deserved more. The draw was a bare minimum given the performance. In the second half, we were far better and controlled the game. There was not enough urgency in the first half, nor energy or tempo. We got control early, but sometimes you have to smell a game where you can go and win it.

“We have not had clean sheets away from home often. We are looking far assured and far more of the team I expect to see. You can clearly see that the lads are giving everything.

“It’s a hard place to come. They have had a lot of draws and given the way the second half went, I would say it’s not a good point as we deserved to win it.

“The positives are, the players are giving everything, we’re controlling games far better, we’re not giving up too many chances, we are still creating chances of our own and we’re looking more like ourselves.

"Sam Hughes and Tayo have been great signings. I have tried to get both players before. Sam is a really good defender and an organiser. He can play as well, he’s good enough on the ball. He heads everything and that’s a great thing for a centre-half.

“Tayo has been absolutely outstanding. I knew he was a good player, but I didn’t realise until I worked with him how good. I like his mentality and his attitude is fantastic. You can see when we score a goal it means everything to him. They are two really good signings. They have helped the other ones too.

"We were pushing physically and looking strong tonight, that will play a big part.”

Posh host second-placed Wycombe on Saturday. The Chairboys sit in the automatic promotion places, two points ahead of Wrexham after a 2-0 win over Burton on Tuesday night.