Posh manager Darren Ferguson with Ronnie Edwards during training this week. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are at Port Vale for a League One fixture on Monday (January 16, 8pm) which will be screened live on Sky Sports.

It’s a chance to improve a dreadful record of three wins and eight defeats on the road this season. Only four teams in League One have picked up fewer than the 10 points managed by Posh.

And Ferguson believes a confidence and morale-boosting win could set Posh up for a strong finish to the season.

Posh players are dejected after losing to a late goal at Bolton earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"Every away game is going to be difficult because of our record,” Ferguson said. “But we have to change it if we are to get ourselves back into the promotion race.

"I see this game as a massive opportunity. We’ve had a long build-up to the game, but we needed it, and I have to say the application and the attitude of the players has been magnificent.

"They need to take that form onto the pitch, but if we can get the win at Vale it would do wonders for our confidence and our self-belief which we can then take into the rest of the season.

"It’s a tough game against a team in good form with a very good home record. They are an aggressive side who play in a very particular way. They will play right up against us and we have to stand up to that.

"Ellis Harrison is an obvious threat and we will be playing on a big pitch that is likely to be very heavy so we face a big physical challenge.”

Posh chances of a win against a team only below them on goal difference have not been helped by a couple of defensive issues.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast two as yet unnamed defenders pulled hamstrings in the warm-up to an internal match last weekend.

And one of them could miss the rest of the season.

