Peterborough United boss left to rue a late missed scoring opportunity, but he admits his side didn’t do enough to deserve to beat Barnsley

Joel Randall of Peterborough United fires over against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Substitute Joel Randall was the guilty party as he blazed high and wide with just visiting goalkeeper Bradley Collins to beat after being set up by Siriki Dembele six minutes from time. It was million-pound summer signing Randall’s first appearance since August 21.

However Ferguson accepted his team hadn’t played well enough to deserve the win, although he was happy with the attitude of his players.

“It was game lacking any real quality,” Ferguson stated. “Understandably to a degree as it was two nervous teams who have not been going well of late.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson alongside Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“But in a game like that when chances are few and far between if you get a great opportunity like we did to win the game you have to take it and move on with the three points.

“I’m not sure we deserved to win though. We’ve played far better at home this season and lost.

“They surprised me a bit with their three centre-backs as they don’t normally play that way and they nullified us. We dominated the ball more in the second half after we changed shape, but the game just showed where we are at right now. We are missing some quality and just missing a break in front of goal.

“I can’t criticise the players for their application and effort though. We have to keep going and believe that results will turn.”

Posh are now four points from safety as the three teams immediately above them in the table, Reading, Hull and Cardiff City all won.