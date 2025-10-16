Peterborough United boss insists no-one would care about eye-catching football if his team won 1-0 at Burton Albion

Jacob Mendy (right) in action for Posh against Lincoln City earlier this month. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

First-team manager Darren Ferguson believes the fluent football will return to Peterborough United, but for now he’ll take a few 1-0 wins to get his side climbing the League One table.

For a club with a reputation for eye-catching, entertaining, and free-scoring, football it must be galling for all at Posh to be bottom of the League One table with just eight goals scored in their first 11 matches. That’s the worst goals for record in the division alongside local rivals Northampton Town.

But Posh need to pick up points in any way they can during a run of games against the lesser lights in League One. They are at Burton Albion on Saturday and then host Blackpool at the Weston Homes Stadium on October 25, two teams who also reside in the bottom five.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony bemoaned the lack of entertainment as well as wins in a recent edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

"If we win 1-0 at Burton people won’t care about entertainment levels,” Ferguson insisted. “We just need to win games of football. In the position we are in we can’t keep waiting so it has to happen now.

“We had a really hard start to the season with the teams we had to play against and with the results we had it became difficult to play eye-catching, fluent football as players naturally lost some confidence.

"We then built a new team and Huddersfield, who were fourth at the time, couldn’t lay a glove on us for half a game. We then beat Wycombe and ground out a different sort of win at Plymouth which was great. The Lincoln game set us back a bit and then we lost a game of fine margins at Bolton.

"We haven’t been good enough in both boxes, but as I told the chairman after the Bolton game I am confident better results are around the corner. I told him we would go a run soon.

"It’s not rocket science this game. I know the inevitable will happen to me if we don’t start winning, but the players need to ignore the noise around me. I believe we have the ability and we have the mental toughness as we have more experienced players in the squad than we normally have.

"We had an extra week to prepare for Burton which has been good for us. Some players, like Jacob Mendy, have had the extra work they needed to get in better shape and they they now look to be in much better condition.

"It’s a tough game for us at Burton though. They are very well organised, very hard working and they all know what they are doing. We must make sure we start well and deal with everything that is thrown at us. We need to get the basics right and then try and get control of the game.

"I’ve watched Burton’s last three games. They shouldn’t have won at Cardiff, but they did. They drew at Doncaster when they should have won as they were very good in the second half and then they beat Bolton although 3-0 flattered them.”