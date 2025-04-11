Peterborough United boss insists mighty Birmingham City are 'beatable' at Wembley, and if it happens he knows who should collect the trophy
And if Posh do pull off one of the shock results of the season Ferguson believes chairman Darragh MacAnthony has earned the right to receive the trophy in the Royal Box.
Posh have already lost twice to Birmingham this season, albeit narrowly on both occasions, 3-2 at St Andrew’s in September and 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday night, a result that clinched promotion for ‘The Blues.’
Birmingham could seal the title on Saturday even though they are not playing. If Wrexham don’t win at Wigan, Birmingham would be uncatchable at the top even though they still have six games to play.
A team managed by first-season boss Chris Davies have won 29 and lost just three of their 40 League One matches, but that formidable record leaves Ferguson undaunted.
"There is no question Birmingham are beatable,” Ferguson said. “And we are a team that has the tools to achieve it. We have to respect their record and the fact they have an outstanding squad, but we do have attributes that can cause any League One team a problem.
"Few will expect us to win, but as long as we have belief we have a chance. We have competed well against them twice and we should take belief from the way we played against them on Tuesday. If we don’t believe we can win we may as well stay in Peterborough.
"We are aware of our own deficiencies, but we have pace and we have enough quality going forward to unsettle any team on a big pitch like Wembley. We will need at least an 8/10 performance to have a chance, but we can get to that level.
"I compare this game to the League One play-off final against Huddersfield at Old Trafford in 2011. We were underdogs that day against a team who had many more fans at the game than we did, but we backed ourselves and we won. Birmingham will have 45,000 fans at this game, but we have to embrace what will be a fantastic atmosphere and make sure we have a right go at them.
"And if we do win Darragh MacAnthony deserves to go and lift the trophy after all he has done for the club. He had a special day when we won last season as he had his family with him for the first time at Wembley. They will all be there again and he deserves another great day.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.