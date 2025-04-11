Peterborough United boss insists mighty Birmingham City are 'beatable' at Wembley, and if it happens he knows who should collect the trophy

Posh manager Darren Ferguson and chairman Darragh MacAnthony with the EFL Trophy in 2014. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson insists League One champions-elect Birmingham City are 'beatable’ in the Vertu Trophy Final at Wembley on Sunday (3pm kick off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And if Posh do pull off one of the shock results of the season Ferguson believes chairman Darragh MacAnthony has earned the right to receive the trophy in the Royal Box.

Posh have already lost twice to Birmingham this season, albeit narrowly on both occasions, 3-2 at St Andrew’s in September and 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday night, a result that clinched promotion for ‘The Blues.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham could seal the title on Saturday even though they are not playing. If Wrexham don’t win at Wigan, Birmingham would be uncatchable at the top even though they still have six games to play.

Darragh MacAnthony and family at Wembley last season.

A team managed by first-season boss Chris Davies have won 29 and lost just three of their 40 League One matches, but that formidable record leaves Ferguson undaunted.

"There is no question Birmingham are beatable,” Ferguson said. “And we are a team that has the tools to achieve it. We have to respect their record and the fact they have an outstanding squad, but we do have attributes that can cause any League One team a problem.

"Few will expect us to win, but as long as we have belief we have a chance. We have competed well against them twice and we should take belief from the way we played against them on Tuesday. If we don’t believe we can win we may as well stay in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are aware of our own deficiencies, but we have pace and we have enough quality going forward to unsettle any team on a big pitch like Wembley. We will need at least an 8/10 performance to have a chance, but we can get to that level.

"I compare this game to the League One play-off final against Huddersfield at Old Trafford in 2011. We were underdogs that day against a team who had many more fans at the game than we did, but we backed ourselves and we won. Birmingham will have 45,000 fans at this game, but we have to embrace what will be a fantastic atmosphere and make sure we have a right go at them.

"And if we do win Darragh MacAnthony deserves to go and lift the trophy after all he has done for the club. He had a special day when we won last season as he had his family with him for the first time at Wembley. They will all be there again and he deserves another great day.”