Kwame Poku celebrates scoring against Northampton. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh travel to Burton Albion on Saturday fresh from their midweek demolition of rivals Northampton Town.

That 5-1 win allowed Darren Ferguson the opportunity to get vital rest into stars Hector Kyrpianou, Kwame Poku, Josh Knight and Ephron Mason-Clark by withdrawing them early.

This is something he has not had the opportunity for a number of months as before the success against Northampton, Posh had not won a league match by more than a single goal since the 3-0 win over Oxford on December 9.

Withdrawing Kyprianou early also protected him from picking up his tenth league booking of the season, which would lead to a two-game ban.

Kyprianou has to survive the next two matches without being booked to reach the next card amnesty, which takes place after 37 games.

That rest has also helped Posh head into Saturday’s match with a clean bill of health, minus the already established long-term absentees Jeando Fuchs and Jacob Wakeling.

Ferguson said: “Making early changes like that has not happened often enough for my liking but fortunately on Tuesday it did. It was good to get minutes into David, Michael, Ryan and Rom because we’re going to need them.

“If you’re winning by the odd goal, that’s ok, as you as you win. It’s a lot more relaxing and easier when you get 2-0 up though and the other team have to chase the game.

“That’s the difference, Northampton went to a 4-4-2 and left space for us but when it’s one goal they can stay in and wait for the last ten or 15 minutes.

“What pleased me on Tuesday was how ruthless we were when we got the opportunities we did.”

Posh face a Burton side just five points above Cheltenham in the final relegation place. Concerns have been raised about the quality and size of Burton’s pitch in recent weeks but the Posh boss dismissed suggestion that could play a role in the outcome of the match.

He said: “It's always a tough game there, never easy. We expect another tough one tomorrow. They are fighting for their lives and still need some points.

“I always find games there really tough and you have to earn your right to control the game and any time you get three points there, it’s always a good result.