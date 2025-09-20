Peterborough United boss hails side for showing the 'two most important characteristics' in victory at Plymouth Argyle

Archie Collins leads the Posh celebrations after the 1-0 win at Plymouth. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson hailed his side for showing the two qualities he feels are the most important at any level in Saturday’s 1-0 League One victory at Plymouth Argyle.

Those two qualities are determination and character and Posh had to show them in abundance as they dug in to secure their second consecutive victory and they also picked up their first clean sheet of the season in the process, although it was only enough to move them up one place to 23rd, albeit just 3 points off Northampton Town who are 15th.

Harry Leonard saw a first half penalty saved, but strike partner Jimmy-Jay Morgan was on hand to put Posh into the lead before the break. The hosts dominated possession for large parts of the second-half, but Posh held firm with goalkeeper Alex Bass making some excellent saves to sent the 536 travelling fans home happy. Posh had previously lost all their away matches this season.

Posh also received a huge dollop of luck towards the end of the first-half when Alex Mitchell looked to have drawn the home side level with a header that appeared to have crossed the goalline before Posh goalkeeper Alex Bass scooped it away, but no goal was awarded.

Matthew Garbett in action for Posh against Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson was delighted with the application his side showed at Home Park. He said: “Today is important for the fans. Over 500 of them made the long journey and it’s about time we gave them a good journey home. Our last away game in Devon at Exeter was our worst performance of the season, but the fans have seen is a team that is really determined and giving everything today.

"In any league, determination and character are the most important things. Today, we were so determined not to let the ball in the back of the net. We needed that because we weren’t great in possession.

“We have been building momentum since we changed shape and brought in new personnel. We wanted to build on last week’s first win and we knew it was going to be a tough game. It proved to be, but out of possession we were outstanding.

“The only way to build any momentum is to get results. We got through the first 15 minutes when they started strong. We were sloppy in possession and couldn’t get control, but once things calmed down, we got control.

“There were two real pieces of quality in the first half. One being the move that won the penalty and the second was the goal. We had the better chances and they only huffed and puffed. Jimmy-Jay has a great knack of following in everything. It was a great move and he is always on the move in the box and now he’s got three in three.

“The penalty comes from a good bit of play too and its a clear penalty. It wasn’t a bad strike from Harry, but the keeper made quite a good save. Harry reacted really well to that though and didn’t look despondent.

“ We had two or three really good chances at the end on the counter attack. I’m really pleased, it was a really good team performance.

“We had a lot of the ball and had to change shape midway through the second half when the subs came on. They changed shape at half-time and the wide areas were causing us a problem, but once we did that, there were a lot of balls they had in front of us, but I can’t remember them having too many clear chances. Alex Bass was so composed and calmed everything down. He has such a good presence. The shot he’s touched onto the bar is a big save.

“We haven’t got the technology to decide on the ball that has come down off the bar so we have to go on the live and the referee’s decision. It just got caught in the wind. Whether it was in or not, the ref hasn’t given it and we’re probably overdue a bit of luck.

“The subs were very good again. They came on and gave us energy and that’s two weeks running they have cpme on and had a really good impact. They got us up the pitch and helped us see the injury time out really well, that was the most comfortable we were in the game.”

Posh hos Lincoln City next Saturday (3pm). ‘The Imps’ have lost just once this season and sit in third, two points behind leaders Bradford City. Lincoln beat Luton Town 3-1 at home today.