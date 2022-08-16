Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh striker Jack Marriott's shot was blocked by a Wednesday defender. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh beat previously unbeaten opponents 2-0 with second-half goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor after the Owls had been reduced to 10 men in the first-half. The win lifted them up to second and was the perfect antidote to Saturday’s poor display and defeat at Plymouth.

McCann said: “You can see they are a quality team as there wasn’t much in the game until the sending off. I thought we started really brightly and were moving the ball well.

"I haven’t seen the sending off back so can’t really comment on it but, apart from the first ten minutes of the second half, when we started slowly and sloppily, I was really pleased.

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United in action against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“It can be really difficult to play against 10 men, but we set out to overload them down the right-hand side and that’s where both goals came from to win us the game.

“Joe Ward, in particular, put in some outstanding crosses that we probably should have scored more goals from.

“But we’re going to lose games and it’s important to respond when that happens which is what we did tonight.

“We’ve won three of our first four, but it’s early in the season and no-one here is going to get carried away.

“Sometimes it seems you lose one game in football and you’re the worst team in the world, then you win one and suddenly you’re the promotion favourites again.