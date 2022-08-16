Peterborough United boss Grant McCann not getting carried after away after win over tough opposition
Peterborough United boss Grant McCann is not getting carried away after Posh made it three League One wins in four games against title-favourites Sheffield Wednesday.
Posh beat previously unbeaten opponents 2-0 with second-half goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor after the Owls had been reduced to 10 men in the first-half. The win lifted them up to second and was the perfect antidote to Saturday’s poor display and defeat at Plymouth.
McCann said: “You can see they are a quality team as there wasn’t much in the game until the sending off. I thought we started really brightly and were moving the ball well.
"I haven’t seen the sending off back so can’t really comment on it but, apart from the first ten minutes of the second half, when we started slowly and sloppily, I was really pleased.
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh win out against ten-man Sheffield Wednesday
-
2
Plymouth Argyle manager defends the actions of Bali Mumba after claims the player 'disrespected' Peterborough United
-
3
Title favourites Sheffield Wednesday are perfect opponents for a Peterborough United seeking an immediate bounce back to form
-
4
Sheffield Wednesday boss expecting a really tough game against 'Championship standard' Peterborough United
-
5
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann explains why it’s difficult finding a replacement for Sammie Szmodics.
“It can be really difficult to play against 10 men, but we set out to overload them down the right-hand side and that’s where both goals came from to win us the game.
“Joe Ward, in particular, put in some outstanding crosses that we probably should have scored more goals from.
“But we’re going to lose games and it’s important to respond when that happens which is what we did tonight.
“We’ve won three of our first four, but it’s early in the season and no-one here is going to get carried away.
“Sometimes it seems you lose one game in football and you’re the worst team in the world, then you win one and suddenly you’re the promotion favourites again.
“That’s the nature of football but we have to be a lot more calm and collected than that.”