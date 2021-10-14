Peterborough United boss determined to solve his team’s problems as London Road becomes an excuse-free zone

Posh manager Darren Ferguson.

Posh have received a big boost ahead of Saturday’s (October 16) Championship trip to Middlesbrough with the expected return from injury of skipper and key centre-back Mark Beevers.

But centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris - the only physical forward in the squad - is absent because of a ban. Teenage forward Ricky-Jade Jones and summer signing Joel Randall are longer-term absences, while striker Jack Marriott could miss the rest of the season thanks to a horrible hamstring tear.

Middlesbrough have even more problems

Idris Kanu is pushing for a Posh starting place.

But Ferguson insists dealing with absentees is part and parcel of football and it’s the manager’s job to find solutions.

“It’s up to me to find a way of playing that suits the players we have available,” Ferguson stated. “We can’t use injuries and suspensions as an excuse. for poor form as they are part and parcel of football.

“They certainly test a manager and give him plenty to think about and, but we all just have to get on with things.

“We have enough bodies and it’s up to them to take an opportunity when it arrives. Kwame Poku and Idris Kanu have both come on in recent games.

“Having Mark back is massive for us. Sometimes you don’t realise how important a player is until he’s missing.”

Ferguson is expected to deploy Siriki Dembele and Sammie Szmodics right up top. Teenage defender Ronnie Edwards and on-loan West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry will be in the squad at the Riverside even though they sat training out today (Thursday) after returning from international duty.

“Ronnie and Conor both watched training today,” Ferguson added. “They missed the meetings we had to discuss the first 11 games of the season, but they will be in the squad for Saturday.

“I’d never try and stop anyone going away on international duty. Ronnie has played twice against quality opponents in France and Belgium and by all accounts he did very well so that can only help his confidence.