Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is in illuminating form on the latest edition of the club’s ‘Posh Unfiltered’ podcast which lands in public on Thursday evening (from 8pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson joins co-presenters Phil Adlam and Jed Steer in the studio and discusses a wide range of subjects covered in supporter questions, including his plans after management, his best moment as Posh boss, how he identifies players and so much more.

Co-presenter Phil Adlam said: “It is the second time we have had the manager on the podcast, but this was an episode with a bit of a difference as we invited supporters to send in their questions. Because we are ‘unfiltered’, every question was asked and we received some very interesting answers as well as some you won’t have heard before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have now produced nine episodes of the ‘Posh Unfiltered’ podcast and we have been delighted with the response from the listeners. We have some more exciting episodes to come with some former players as well as the current squad and, as you will learn from the episode with the manager, we are aiming high for a very special guest.”

You can listen to the the ‘Posh Unfiltered’ podcast on Spotify, Apple and Amazon on the links below.