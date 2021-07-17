Peterborough United boss delighted with the first-half performance against Chelsea, but the second-half was a struggle

Posh boss Darren Ferguson with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh took the lead at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground through a Siriki Dembele penalty and were unlucky to trail 2-1 at the interval.

The second-half was a different story with the Londoners’ class telling as they strode to a 6-1 win. Hakim Ziyech claimed a hat-trick after the break. Chelsea’s other scorers were Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic (penalty) and Armando Broja.

Posh spent three days in London and used Chelsea’s plush training facilities the day before the game.

Posh midfielder Ethan Hamilton with Chelsea's Christian Pulisic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It’s been great little break,” Posh manager Darren Ferguson said: “These changes of scenery pre-season are vital. Normally they are a bit longer, but we did what we could and it was very worthwhile.

“As for the match we will take loads from it. The first-half performance was very good as we gave them plenty of problems.

“The second-half was tough for us as they kept the ball very well and we gave it away too cheaply, but we have to remember we are playing againt players at the top of their profession.

“We didn’t do the basics well enough in the second half, but as long as we learn from our mistakes I’ll be happy.