Goalkeeper Will Blackmore celebrates a Posh clean sheet against Cobblers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson praised the professionalism of his team after they despatched Northampton Town from the Vertu Trophy with ease at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Holders Posh dominated the last-32 tie on Tuesday night from start to finish to win 3-0, although they scored all their goals after the visitors had been reduced to 10 men.

Substitute Ricky-Jade Jones, Ryan De Havilland and Abraham Odoh scored the goals in a 20-minute spell at the start of the second-half and Posh had little trouble in preserving just a second clean sheet of the season. Posh will host League Two leaders Walsall in the last 16, probably on January 14.

“I was delighted with the performance,” Ferguson enthused. “Even in the first-half we controlled the game, as I felt we would, but it was just the final bit that was missing. In the box, on the edge of the box, we just delayed our shots too much, but some of the football was excellent and they didn’t trouble us at all.

Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates his goal for Posh v Cobblers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"Obviously the red card had an impact on the game. We are hard enough to play against 11 v 11 with our speed, but playing against 10 we become very dangerous. We told the players at half-time to be patient, but to make sure we filled the penalty area up when we had the ball out wide as there was no danger of a counter attack.

"Fortunately we scored early on and added a second soon afterwards which killed the game off. I was pleased with the professionalism we showed in the second half. We were able to make the substitutions I wanted because we had so much control. That clean sheet was important no matter what the circumstances.”

Ferguson made five changes to his starting line-up. He gave first starts of the season to goalkeeper Will Blackmore and left-back Harley Mills. Ryan De Havilland, Abraham Odoh and George Nevett also came into the side and the manager was happy with all of them.

"I have three good goalkeepers and there is not a lot between any of them.” Ferguson added. “Will is a bit different. He’s very quick and very agile and he’s also very vocal for a young lad. He’s always been in my thoughts this season.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson during the win over Cobblers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"Harley was very good. He was aggressive and he got forward well. He couldn’t have done much more in the last two games. He’s pushing for a starting place now. Ryan has recently played seven games on the bounce and he’s been excellent. He was very good again tonight and he’s given me a hard decision to make.

"Hector Kyprianou is my captain and Archie Collins is my vice captain, but that doesn’t mean they will always get picked. I will need everyone in the Christmas period and I am very lucky I have four very good central midfielders as I include Donay O’Brien-Brady in that. Abraham Odoh did well again. He plays and he scores and he was a threat from the first minute tonight.”

Summer signing Rio Adebisi will be involved in the Friday night League One match at Stockport County providing he suffers no adverse reaction to a 45-minute run-out in a friendly against Huddersfield Town today. The left-back was excellent according to Ferguson.

Forward Chris Conn-Clarke is expected to get the all clear to play at Stockport as well after missing last night’s game because of concussion. Goalkeeper Jed Steer could be back for the Boxing Day home game with Mansfield Town.