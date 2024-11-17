Some managers have been in their jobs longer than Posh boss Darren Ferguson, but none of them have been as successful, (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images).Some managers have been in their jobs longer than Posh boss Darren Ferguson, but none of them have been as successful, (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images).
Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson's place in the long service list of League One managers

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Nov 2024, 12:00 GMT
Peterborough United appointed Darren Ferguson as their manager for a fourth time on January 4, 2023.

He’s therefore been in post for 1 year and 316 days so where does that place him in a list of the longest-serving managers?

The answer might surprise you. Four clubs (Blackpool, Crawley, Burton and Shrewsbury) have changed manager this season.

Appointed July 1, 2020. In post 4 years 137 days.

1. IAN EVATT (Bolton Wanderers)

Appointed July 1, 2020. In post 4 years 137 days. Photo: Alex Pantling

Appointed November 6, 2020. In post: 4 years 9 days.

2. NIGEL CLOUGH (Mansfield Town).

Appointed November 6, 2020. In post: 4 years 9 days. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Appointed: February 10, 2021. In post 3 years 279 days.

3. JON BRADY (Northampton Town).

Appointed: February 10, 2021. In post 3 years 279 days. Photo: Pete Norton

Appointed July 1, 2021. In post 3 years 137 days.

4. PHIL Parkinson (Wrexham)

Appointed July 1, 2021. In post 3 years 137 days. Photo: George Wood

