He’s therefore been in post for 1 year and 316 days so where does that place him in a list of the longest-serving managers?
The answer might surprise you. Four clubs (Blackpool, Crawley, Burton and Shrewsbury) have changed manager this season.
1 / 6
He’s therefore been in post for 1 year and 316 days so where does that place him in a list of the longest-serving managers?
The answer might surprise you. Four clubs (Blackpool, Crawley, Burton and Shrewsbury) have changed manager this season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.