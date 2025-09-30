Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson on the players who have given him decisions to make ahead of the weekend trip to Bolton Wanderers

Kyrell Lisbie goes for goal for Peterborough United against Aston Villa Under 21s in the Vertu Trophy. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson was left with some decisions to make for Saturday’s match at Bolton Wanderers after his side ran out 4-2 winners against Aston Villa U21s in the Vertu Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was not all plain sailing for Posh, who had to mount a comeback from two goals down, but they were successful thanks to a second half show from substitutes Kyrell Lisbie and Jimmy-Jay Morgan. Lisbie impressed with a hat-trick despite only being introduced at half-time. Morgan also scored, while young defender James Dornelly claimed a hat-trick of assists.

The result kept Posh’s hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds alive. Ferguson’s side sit level with both Leyton Orient and Crawley on three points but the pair face each other in their second group match next Tuesday (October 7). Posh face Crawley in their final group game, in November; a match that is likely to see the winner qualify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was not all good news for Posh though as they dropped back to the foot of the League One table courtesy of Burton Albion’s surprise 1-0 victory away at Cardiff.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan celebrates his goal for Posh against Aston Villa Under 21s with James Dornelly (left). Photo David Lowndes.

Ferguson made nine changes for the Villa match and has been left with some decisions ahead of Saturday’s league match due to the performances of individuals such a Lisbie and Dornelly.

Ferguson said: “It was typical us, making it hard for ourselves. We have to find a way of conceding these sloppy goals, both are really avoidable. If somebody bangs it in from 25 yards you hold your hands up, but the goals we are conceding are from individual mistakes and it’s from different people playing in the wrong areas. It’s a momentum killer.

“We started the game very well, we were aggressive, we went man-to-man out of possession and kept winning the ball high up the pitch. I was pleased with the opening 15 minutes and then we started forcing things rather than sticking to the plan to keep moving the ball quickly. We complicated things and we lost a really poor goal and started chasing things we didn’t have to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said at half time we need to be more disciplined in how we play and keep moving the ball. We made the substitutions and they clearly did make a difference. The players who came off might feel they were hard done by, but it proved to be the right decision as Kyrell and JJ came on an the intensity went up a level.

“The players reacted ever so well to the second goal and fortunately we got a goal back quickly.

“Kyrell’s goals - especially the second and third - were outstanding finishes. I told him when we signed him that I saw him as a striker, particularly if we played with a back three as we would then use two strikers. He’s started the season in the squad and like most young players, I bring them in and out, but tonight he was excellent. He always plays with that intensity and the manner of his finishing was real quality. I’m delighted for him, he’s a good kid from good stock and he’s so eager to do well. He’s full off enthusiasm and he gets people off their seats. He got the fans up with his press.

“I have to give a mention too to James Dornelly and his three assists. His crossing was outstanding. The way he played in the second half has certainly given me food for thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reaction to come back from 2-0 down was good. We had to win tonight to take it to the last group game.”

Posh travel to the Toughsheet Community Stadium to face Bolton on Saturday. The Trotters are currently 11th in the table and lost 2-0 to Northampton at the weekend.