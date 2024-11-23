Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson was left scratching his head after his side were beaten 2-1 at home by Reading on Saturday.

Posh controlled the almost the entirety of the first half, but were caught out against the run of play twice at the back to allow Harvey Knibbs to shoot Reading into a 2-0 lead.

The visitors put in a much-improved second half performance and Posh were not able to hit back until the 95th minute through Emmanuel Fernandez, which proved to be too late to mount a comeback.

A number of missed chances in both halves from Posh allowed Reading to pick up only their second away win of the season. Ferguson’s side remain in 12th ahead of a midweek programme of nine matches in which Posh are not involved.

Kwame Poku tries to find the net against Reading. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson was left deeply frustrated with the result despite being pleased with so much of what he had seen from his side.

He said: “It’s a very poor result and it’s a game when I’m not too sure how we’ve lost. The starting point is the goals we conceded. We’ve shown clips in the week of Wing taking a free-kick like that in the previous game, but we’ve let them do it and conceded the first goal. The second goal is just poor basic defending.

“It was a very good performance apart from those two goals. We cannot lose a game of football playing like that, but somehow we’ve managed to. We were in complete control in the first half and not many teams have done that to Reading. We’ve completely dominated, we just needed to get that break with a bit of quality.

“I said at half time, just get the next goal, this team isn’t used to winning away from home, it might be the last minute, but you’ll get something. If we’d have scored a few minutes earlier, then we probably would have got something.

“The big chances are Ricky’s in the first half, Kwame’s when he’s through, we’ve got a corner and missed the target, and Kwame’s when it’s been squared to him. He should score that with his eyes shut, but it rather summed the day up. Kwame’s chances are big, big chances and the way he is playing at the moment, normally they’re both goals and you go on and win the game.

“If any of those go in then I think we get a result. I’m very frustrated with the result, but not the performance. You can see the players are giving everything and there’s some really good stuff going on, but we have to find a way of stopping the inconsistency.

“They got a bit more control in the first half of the second half but then we got it back. The subs brought a bit of freshness. We changed formation and we went with four up front. We managed to get some impetus, but I wanted to get the goal anytime before around 80 minutes. Unfortunately, it came five minutes into injury time.

“It’s really disappointing, if we’re going to concede two goals a game, you’ve got absolutely no chance. We have to almost score three goals a game, we are a rare team that can do it, but it’s a lot to ask.

“You have to give the opposition credit too because they’ve blocked and thrown bodies in the way and they dealt with Kwame, but it’s a bad, bad result for us. You look back and think, how have we lost it? When you have that kind of performance and dominance, you have to win.”

Posh are next in action in the FA Cup next Saturday (November 30) when they host Notts County, who currently sit fourth in League Two.