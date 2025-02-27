Darren Ferguson celebrates with Abraham Odoh after Peterborough United's Vertu Trophy semi-final victory over Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground. Photo: David Lowndes.

Manager Darren Ferguson expressed delight that his Peterborough United side have been able to reward their fans for superb support during a difficult season with a trip to Wembley.

Posh booked a second successive EFL Trophy final appearance on Wednesday night after a match filled with drama at Wrexham. Posh recovered from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 after 90 minutes before completing a 4-2 penalty shootout victory.

Posh went into the game as underdogs and looked down and out after Wrexham scored twice in the first half, against the run of play, to lead at the break. Posh looked the stronger side throughout the match though and were able to produce an impressive fightback though in the second half, capped by substitute Brad Ihionvien’s 91st minute equaliser. Malik Mothersille had scored the first Posh goal, following up after his own penalty had been saved.

Posh will now face League One leaders Birmingham City at Wembley in the final on Sunday, April 13 with a chance to become the first side to retain the trophy.

Ferguson said: “This was a big one for the fans. They have suffered this season yet they have travelled in numbers again. That was for them. It was really important to give them a trip to Wembley and if we can then stay up, maybe we can look back and think it wasn’t that bad of a season.

“If we didn’t get that late equaliser we would have regretted it as we were much the better team, apart from two lapses of concentration in the first half. We were very, very good. It was a fantastic night for us.

"We were outstanding for half an hour. We dominated the ball and got into some great positions, but then found ourselves 2-0 down.

“That can happen with a young team and the first goal affected us too much because then we conceded the second one. Luckily We were able to calm it down and get in without losing any more goals.

“I told them at half-time to just keep doing what they had been doing. If we scored the next goal anything could happen and it did. The second-half followed the same pattern. We had a lot of possession, but we had to stay patient and we did. I was very proud of the players

“The two half-time subs did very well. I told Mo Susoho we needed to pass forward more and needed to take more risks. It’s a great ball from him and a great run from Cian Hayes to get us a penalty. That was a big moment in the game.

“That was when the nerves crept in and we were causing problems. We could have got another penalty straight after kick-off, but we managed to get an overdue break this season with Brad’s goal at the end. It was a great finish.

“I brought Ryan De Havilland on for the penalties. His penalty was brilliant and the big penalty was the one from Harley Mills as that got us two goals ahead. Harley and James - the two young lads - were brilliant tonight. James put his hand up to take a penalty as well. There were about eight that did which I like and I always felt Jed would save at least one, but he saved two.

“It’s great for the fans and the players. I’m so proud of the players and I am delighted to get back to Wembley. It will be a different game to last season as there will be twice as many fans there. There will be 70-odd thousand and we will play against the best team in the league and we can look forward to it.

“Sometimes you can get to a point where there is a performance you think, no, I have to take the bull by the horns. That was Charlton as I hated it. That’s not us and since then we have working on when we’re in possession and playing the way we want to play. Thankfully, the players have been brave enough to do it, credit to them.”

Posh are back in action on Saturday when they host 23rd placed Shrewsbury Town in a League One fixture.