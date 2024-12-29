Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manager Darren Ferguson believes everything that can go wrong is currently going wrong for his Peterborough United side.

Posh have now lost six of their last seven league games after Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Barnsley. Posh had fallen 2-0 behind to two early goals in the second half, but were hoping to rally to find a late equaliser after Malik Mothersille tucked away a 74th minute penalty. Instead they suffered another blow when substitute left-back Harley Mills was sent off, a decision that infuriated Ferguson

But the boss remains convinced that his side can turn around their fortunes. He’s urged the players to stick together. Posh, who made the switch to a midfield diamond for this game, now sit just four points above the relegation places.

Ferguson said: “We started nervously which is maybe understandable. We changed shape to take a lot of risk out of our game. We didn’t play out from the back. We grew into the first half, after getting through the first 20 minutes. Nick Bilokapic had to make one really good save and we’ve had a really good couple of opportunities in transition. Malik had a big chance.

“At half time, they had done what I asked in terms of competing. We needed a bit more quality on the ball as it was too frantic when we had possession, but then we were a goal down after 90 seconds in the second half. It’s an appalling way to start the half and they then had the momentum.

“A throw goes to the boy’s feet when someone has got to be in front of him and the attempt to tackle was non-existent. Then we gave away another goal from a set-piece. We’ve got a man who has lost his man. We are saying the same things over again.

“The subs then came on and Sam Curtis and Cian Hayes gave us real energy down the right and we got back into the game to a degree. Their third goal was a foul on Abraham Odoh, but we didn’t get the decision again.

“It’s difficult at the moment. Defensively there’s certain things I’m not happy with, but I can’t criticise my players today in terms of their effort and commitment. It’s just that everything that can go wrong is going wrong. That’s not an excuse, but we need a break and at 2-1, we get back into it and then get a man sent off which just killed the momentum.

“Things are going against us. We’re on a bad run, but we’ve got to stick together and my staff have to remain positive with them. I’ve got to use all my experience. We will get out of it, I’m convinced of that.

“All I can do now is try and keep them positive and keep the belief in the camp. We are going through a hell of a bad run. They are a really young group so we have to help them as best we can. In football, losing doesn’t continue every week like winning every week doesn’t continue.”

Joel Randall was dropped from the squad entirely on Sunday, while there was a return to the bench for Curtis who had not featured in any of the last four matchday squads. He came on as part of a triple substitution soon after Posh had fallen two down. It had been speculated that the young full back could return to parent club Sheffield United in January.

In explaining his decisions, Ferguson said: “It’s a footballing decision. Conn-Clarke has deserved his chance, I think everyone can see that. When you play the diamond with two strikers. Chris is different to Joel, he will play in behind whereas Joel is a bit of a running 10. If you play a diamond, you need someone to connect.

“We’re looking at it (with Sam Curtis). I’ve got to get some players in and some will have to go out, I’ve had some discussions with Sam, but we can keep him for as long as we want in January. Taking James Dornelly out was the right thing as he’s low on confidence. That’s why I took Harley Mills out as well.

“It’s hard for these young lads, they didn’t get looked after the best at Mansfield. I need to find a way of looking after them.

“In a normal season, you would want to be able to dip the young players in and out, but we’re having to play them all of the time and it’s becoming a bit of a problem.”