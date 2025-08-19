Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is convinced his side can still enjoy a good season despite watching them fall to another defeat at home to Barnsley on Tuesday night.

Posh are still yet to pick up a point, or even score a goal from open play, after four League One matches following a 1-0 defeat. The latest defeat left them bottom of the table.

Ferguson’s men did show a marked improvement in many areas of their performance, but still were not able to muster enough quality in both boxes to claim a point. The manager even admitted his side were ‘lucky’ that Barnsley did not add to their lead in the second half.

Ferguson made four changes to the side that was beaten at Wigan. Among those was George Nevett in place of Oscar Wallin in the centre of defence. Wallin is currently in Sweden attending to a personal matter.

Carl Johnston, Vicente Reyes and David Ogabue applaud the Peterborough United fans at full-time.

Ferguson said: “Unfortunately we have lost, but I have seen enough tonight to tell me results will turn soon. It’s not been a good start to the season, but we will be fine, I’m convinced of that.

"If we see performances like that, I’m convinced that results will turn. We are just due a little break and we need to make sure we keep working hard to get that.

“We will be fine. Everyone is doom and gloom and that can happen ,but we’re about 8% into the season and there’s a long way to go. I am convinced we can have a good season. We may have to just suffer a bit in the short term.

“It was a game where they have got a lucky deflection and scored from it. One of my players has switched off and suffered a lapse of concentration and you just can’t have that.

“We’ve had one or two moments in the game, but a key moment was when we weren’t given a penalty in the first-half. How you can give a free-kick to Barnsley when Kyrell Lisbie has gone clean through and Ogbeta has brought him down. Only the referee can answer that.

“We started the second half strong and hit the bar and Gustav Lindgren has had a good chance in the last second. I can’t be critical of the players a they had a go, they kept going and that’s what I expect. We need to play with that tempo and urgency.

“We changed the team and George Nevett came in and was the best player on the pitch.

“We had some good opportunities, I’m not going to be critical of my team because they gave everything tonight.

“There’s two or three moments at the end where they have cut through us because we’re chasing a goal and that can happen and we got lucky they didn’t get a second. In terms of energy and endeavour though and desire to win a game of football, it was all there tonight.”

Posh host newly-promoted Bradford City on Saturday, who claimed a surprise 2-1 victory away at Stockport on Tuesday night.