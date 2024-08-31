Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson accused his players of making life too easy for Wrexham at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

The newly-promoted visitors won 2-0 to move up to second in the League One table. They scored twice in seven first-half minutes through former Posh striker Jack Marriott and central defender Max Cleworth. Posh are now 12th having lost both of their home games asHuddersfield Town also won 2-0 at London Road on the opening day of the season.

Ferguson’s side didn’t register a single shot on target today despite enjoying almost 70% possession. The manager also called on the star players from last season to start replicating that form this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The opposition have been too comfortable in both our home games,” Ferguson admitted. “We’ve played two good sides, but we have beaten bigger teams than either of them in the past and they are games I expect us to win. It doesn’t matter who we are playing at home. But there’s something missing and I can’t put my finger on it. Certainly the players who were so good last season and have not been in such good form this season and they need to get back to those levels, but maybe the transfer window closing will help us.

Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh against Wrexham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We were in control of today’s game. We had a lot of possession, but didn’t do much with it. Their goalkeeper made no saves which is not a good stat. We kept going, but we didn’t have the quality at the top end of the pitch to break them down. Our play was too slow and we have to find a way of converting those small opportunities that come our way to get the first goal. If we do that they have to come at us and space opens up.

"We had a good one with Malik at 0-0 which I didn’t have a great view off and Joel Randall should have done better on the stroke of half time. He had the chance to cut back on to his right foot as the defender had sold himself, but he made a poor decision.

"We gave away poor goals as well. There was no communication for the first goal and the second was a set-piece. Jack Marriott is a good finisher and he will punish you if he gets the chance and we all have jobs at set pieces so if your job is to block then you can’t let a man run to within four yards of our goal for a free header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They then sat back and let us have the ball and the longer the game went on the more I felt we were not going to get back into the game. We lacked a spark. The fans were great as they stuck with us, but we needed some steel. I don’t want us to become known as a team that just plays pretty football.”

Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Posh against Wrexham. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh are without a League One game until September 14 when they host Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium. They do start the defence of their EFL Trophy with a group stage match at Gillingham on Tuesday (September 2, 7pm) when new signings Jadel Katongo and Bradley Ihionvien will see some action. Ferguson will also ring the changes in his forward line.

"Jadel will get 60 minutes,” Ferguson said. “He’s been brought here as a centre-half this season. Brad can also play and there will be changes to the forwards. Not because of resting anyone, but because others deserve a chance. Some players need to keep playing though.”