Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo David Lowndes.

​Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson believes the youth and energy in his squad will be crucial in the last part of the League One season.

​Many things pleased the gaffer during the 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town last weekend, including his players delivering the most impressive combined running stats of the season.

Ferguson is however determined to ensure the win at the John Smith’s Stadium does not prove to be false dawn.

"If we play like we did at Huddersfield consistently we won’t go down,” Ferguson said. “But we have to make sure that result does not become a false dawn.

Oscar Walin in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"There was a lot to like about the performance. Obviously the result was the most important thing, but the control we had in the game was excellent and the stats at the end of the game made for good reading.

"The running stats were some of the best of the season and we now need to start using our youth and energy. Physicality is vital in the last part of the season and we just looked fresh and full of energy.

"Our youth helps and there are a lot of players who have missed games because of injuries so they are relatively fresh as well.

"Something just appeared to click last weekend. We had spoken about the need to really get our act together. If we didn’t sort it out we were going to be in a lot of trouble.

“We looked like a team who believed in the way we wanted to play again. That has been absent too often so hopefully the penny has dropped.”

Posh fans look set to get behind their team again on Saturday when relegation rivals Shrewsbury Town are at the Weston Homes Stadium for a big game. Ticket sales for the match were approaching 10,000 at close of business on Wednesday with the Family Stand already sold out.

Ferguson added: “The fans have been incredibly supportive this season. Perhaps they just see this season for what it is, a young team doing their best.

“They perhaps expected us to struggle last season, but instead we were very good and that has added pressure to this group. I knew it was going to be a challenge, but not one this big.

"We will all be stronger for the experience though.”