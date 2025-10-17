Peterborough United boss believes Bolu (17) has a big chance of making the grade after signing his first professional deal

Bolu Shofowoke signs his first professional contract at Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United first-team boss Darren Ferguson anticipates rapid progress from teenage hotshot Bolu Shofowoke now he’s training full-time at the club.

Shofowoke signed the first professional contract of his career on his 17th birthday earlier this week. Posh acted quickly to tie the speedy young striker to the club for the next two years, after another eye-catching two-goal display for the under 21s on Tuesday.

Ferguson won’t be rushing Shofowoke into first-team action – not while Posh remain deep in trouble at the bottom of the table anyway – but he believes the player has a great chance of making the grade.

"He has a real chance, there’s no doubt about that,” Ferguson said: “It was important we got him tied down as interest in him would only grow now he’s playing for the under 21s, but to be fair the club have been on top it for a long time.

"And now he’s in full-time training you can see the improvement in him. The first thing you noticed about him was his pace, but you need more than that in the professional game and he’s now showing he can play well with his back-to-goal as well as when running in behind. He kept the ball about 90% of the time for the under 21s this week.

“We are delighted for him as well as us. He’s a real humble boy with no airs or graces. The whole family is just the same.”

Posh Academy coach Ryan Semple, a former Posh youth team graduate himself, added: “Bolu is dynamic. He’s blessed with fantastic pace so can run in behind effectively. What’s really pleasing though is how he’s improved so many aspects of his game. You need more than pace at the highest level. You need to time your runs runs, you need to be able to play with your back to goal and you need to create your own space in crowded penalty areas. Bolu can do all that.”

Shofowoke insists the offer of a first professional deal took him by surprise this week, but he will keep his head down and stay focussed on the long game of playing first team football for a club he joined aged 13.

Shofowoke said: “I didn’t see it coming at all. I’ve been taking things session by session, and game by game, just trying to improve and to take a step closer to the first team. I didn’t have a specific time in mind for me to get a pro contract so I’m delighted to get it so early.

"This is only the start of my career, but the contract shows I’m a trusted player and that the coaches have faith in me. I will keep training hard though and I will stay focussed. The smallest details make the biggest difference as a pro and I’ve worked hard on varying my movement for a start.

"The season has been going well. I’ve scored 11 goals and I want to continue scoring for the under 18s and under 21s and hopefully get some opportunities in the first team. I want to stay consistent and keep contributing for whichever team I’m playing for.

"My parents were there when I was told about my contract. They were delighted for me and I have to thank them for all they have done for me. They have always driven me to training, sometimes after taking days off work.”

Shofowoke lived and went to school in Derby while progressing through the Posh Academy.