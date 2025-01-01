Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has admitted he made the wrong decision not to bring in some experienced players in the summer transfer window.

It has been a season of struggle for Posh’s young squad, who had to battle back from two down to draw 2-2 away at bottom of the table Burton Albion on New Year’s Day.

The draw ended a run of six consecutive away league defeats, but Posh still sit in 18th place, five points clear of safety and have now conceded 45 goals in 23 matches,the worst record in the division.

Ferguson has made no secret of the fact Posh are looking to bring in an experienced centre half this month and revealed bids have already gone in. This was after admitting that it was an error of his not to add experience to squad in the summer.

Emmanuel Fernandez battles for the ball against Burton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

After the Burton draw Ferguson said: “It’s a very disappointing result. Everybody can see why we only got a draw which was because of the two goals we conceded. We’re giving teams free goals. It’s unbelievable we don’t win that game, but we are giving ourselves a mountain to climb. The goals are absolutely disgraceful. They were absolutely appalling.

“The manner of the goals has been a constant throughout the season. I just asked them in dressing room if they actually listen when we go through the training sessions. It must look like we don’t do anything with them. Clearly we need some help, no question.

“It’s my fault as I should have brought in experience in the summer. I’ve gone with a really young squad. Everyone goes on about the chairman, but we do the recruitment together and we wanted to go young and I made it clear that was what I wanted to do.

“I wish I could still play because we need experience on the pitch. We are trying like hell to get it. We are putting bids in, a couple have gone in but it is not easy.

“Whatever formation you play, if you’re going to keep conceding goals the way we are, the formation is not the problem. Everyone can see the problem and it is proving very difficult to resolve. We will hopefully be able to when we bring one or two players in. You can’t keep giving goals away like this and if we do we’re in real trouble.

“We need some experience to help them, there is no doubt about that. In the summer. I felt we were recruiting a lot of potential and maybe I got it wrong and at that point, we should have got an experienced player in. We felt this group would be fine and they could cope, but clearly they can’t. That’s on me and it’s a mistake I’ll openly admit I made.

“Clearly, we need to get the recruitment right now, but it is a lot easier said than done, especially getting experienced ones because we want an experienced player who has been playing. We have been working a way for a while now and a couple of bids have gone in.

“It’s going to be hard, but we are going to try. Nothing will happen before Saturday. Every team you speak to just says they’ve got another game on Saturday. I think think much will happen early doors. We’ve got targets and we’ve been making enquiries and we’ll see what we can do.”

Posh will be without the services of Harley Mills for a further two matches after Posh lost their appeal after his straight red card against Barnsley.