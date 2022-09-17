Jack Taylor of Peterborough United in action against Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh went down 1-0 to a late goal at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday after failing to force home goalkeeper James Trafford into a single save.

That’s back-to-back blanks and just two goals in the four outings since Lincoln City were despatched 4-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

A fourth successive League One defeat left Posh 10th in the table, albeit just two points outside the top six.

McCann changed formation to 4-3-3 for this game with teenager Rcky-Jade Jones preferred to Jack Marriott up front. It made no difference to a team struggling for form.

"We were always going to change formation for this game,” McCann said. “And the intention was to be positive, to play on the front foot and to try and win the game. That will always be our aim.

"We started brightly, but we didn’t create any real openings. Defensively I was quite pleased, but we have to be better from an attacking point of view. We had some good moments, but we then wouldn’t move the ball quickly enough or it would get stuck under our feet.

"They were always going to have good moments in the game as they are a good side who are strong at home, but apart from a couple of chances and an excellent save from Lucas (Bergstrom) we held them pretty well.

"There wasn’t a lot in the game overall. It was a good battle, but we lost concentration at the end by not picking up a second ball. It was an unfortunate deflection, but it should not have got to that stage.

"It’s become a frustrating afternoon for us again and we were nowhere near the levels we were showing going forward earlier in the season.

"It will change. I know I keep saying it, but there are still a lot of games to go. I’m disappointed for the fans as they were brilliant again.

"We will learn from it, move on and improve.”

Posh are next in action in the EFL Trophy at home to Spurs Under 21s on Tuesday (September 20).