Peterborough United boss admits he has a 'big job' ahead following 'embarrassing' first half against Accrington Stanley

Kyrell Lisbie has his shirt pulled against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson was left feeling embarrassed watching his side lose 2-1 to Accrington Stanley in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh were dumped of the League Cup at the first round stage for the seventh time in nine years by their League Two opponents.

It is now three consecutive defeats to start the season for Posh who were behind after just 35 seconds at the Wham Stadium and 2-0 down after 25 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh did show some improvement in the second half, but Ferguson admitted that is was already too late by then after a first half that had left him embarrassed on the sidelines.

He chose to set up his side with a midfield diamond for the first time this season but, when questioned, ruled out the formation as being responsible for the result, laying the blame firmly at the door of his players.

He said: “I was embarrassed by the first half and so should the players be. There are things you need to do to play for my teams and that was really missing in the first half. Does it really take a b********g from me and to be 2-0 down to wake up? We’re not that good. I have just asked them why that happened and I had no answer.

“It was nothing to do with formations. Our width comes from full backs and we don’t get crosses into the box. If I felt it was the formation I would say so. That was not to blame tonight. I protect my team a lot, but I am not taking that one. That performance is on them. I don’t say that often, but they have to take responsibility. I find it hard to defend that first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What we are is a really good team against mannequins but when teams tackle us, we are really struggling. In that first half we so far away from what we expect, but you can’t have a first half like that and expect to get through a cup game. That is so far show from the desire, running, tackling etc we expect from a Peterborough United player.

“The start of the game has knocked us out. We conceded from the first action of the game. David OKagbue doesn’t get his timing right, Vinny makes a really good save, but they jump on the second ball and that was a constant throughout the first half. They just did the basics better and we can’t seem to do them at all.

"The first goal changes the whole dynamic of the game and allowed them to just sit in and shut off all the space.

“We then had three players miss the ball from a set-piece. You can talk all you want about passing the ball and playing a certain way. We want to play quick football and create chances. I want to play like we did in the second half but by then, it was too late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we got it wide in good areas, well you saw the goal, but you just can’t give yourself a mountain to climb like that. I’m scratching my head with the first half performance, if some of them are getting a bit confused that is on me, but that first half is not the way we play

“We are a little bit short in certain areas. Me and the chairman have got a big job about what we do next.”

Posh travel to the Brick Community Stadium to face Wigan Athletic in a League One fixture on Saturday (August 16, 3pm).