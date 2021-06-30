Peterborough United believed to be tracking a Championship striker and a goalscoring midfielder

Max Watters in action for Crawley last season. Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images.

Posh tried to sign Watters (22) from Crawley in January, but he decided to take his chances in the Championship. Unfortunately the manager who signed him for a reported £1 million, Neil Harris, was replaced by Mick McCarthy soon afterwards and Watters made just three Championship appearances, two from the substitutes’ bench.

Cardiff are now understood to want to cut their losses on Watters who burst onto the scene at Crawley last season by scoring 16 goals in the first 17 games of the season.

Crooks, a former Northampton Town player, has forged a fine goalscoring reputation at Rotherham. He scored six times for the Millers in Championship last season for a relegated side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Crooks in action for Rotherham against Posh in December, 2019. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.