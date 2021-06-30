Peterborough United believed to be tracking a Championship striker and a goalscoring midfielder
Peterborough United are believed to have Cardiff City striker Max Watters and Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks on their transfer radar.
Posh tried to sign Watters (22) from Crawley in January, but he decided to take his chances in the Championship. Unfortunately the manager who signed him for a reported £1 million, Neil Harris, was replaced by Mick McCarthy soon afterwards and Watters made just three Championship appearances, two from the substitutes’ bench.
Cardiff are now understood to want to cut their losses on Watters who burst onto the scene at Crawley last season by scoring 16 goals in the first 17 games of the season.
Crooks, a former Northampton Town player, has forged a fine goalscoring reputation at Rotherham. He scored six times for the Millers in Championship last season for a relegated side.
Ipswich and Sunderland have also been linked with Crooks.