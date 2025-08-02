Peterborough United beaten after a second-half comeback by Cardiff City

Declan Frith in action for Posh at Cardiff. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United have suffered an opening day defeat for the second League One season in a row.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh took the lead through a controversial penalty converted by Brad Ihionvien in the first-half, but two firm strikes in the opening 16 minutes after the break delivered a deserved victory for Cardiff City in South Wales.

Posh rarely landed a blow after the break until a frantic late finale which saw substitute Gustav Lindgren denied by a fine save from home ‘keeper Matt Turner. It would have been an injustice, based on the balance of play, if Posh had sneaked a draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a shock for Posh fans when the starting line-ups were revealed. Skipper and central defender Sam Hughes was missing leaving Oscar Wallin and newcomer David Okagbue to form a new central defensive partnership.

Donay O'Brien-Brady in action for Posh at Cardiff. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com/

Oakague was one of three full Posh debutants along with midfielder Brandon Khela and forward Declan Frith, but the most recent signings goalkeeper Vicente Reyes and forward Klaidi Lolos missed out. Reyes was on the substitutes’ bench as understudy to transfer-listed Nicholas Bilokapic. There was no room in the matchday squad for Chris Conn-Clarke, possibly an ominous sign for the former Altrincham forward following the arrival of Lolos.

Ihionvien was preferred up front to Lindgren with Donay O’Brien-Brady deployed in midfield alongside Archie Collins and Khela in what was expected to be a 4-3-3 formation.

Ihionvien proved to be a handful and was a deserving goalscorer even it was from a dodgy penalty decision and came entirely against the run of play just after the half-hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-forward was certainly taken out on the edge of the penalty area, but referee Ben Speedie played on as Declan Frith pounced on the loose ball. Will Fish stopped him in his tracks, legally probably, but Speedie disagreed and pointed to the spot. Ihionvien converted the penalty.

The hosts were almost level within 10 minutes when Yousef Salech met a right-wing cross with his head from close range, but Bilokapic reacted well to save. From the corner Wallin glanced a header past his own post.

Posh finished the half on top though as Ihionvien pounced on a defensive error before forcing a fine save from Turner.

Cardiff had generally bossed the half though. They regularly overloaded the left hand side of the Posh defence as Ollie Tanner hogged the touchline. Ruben Colwill missed a great chance from inside the penalty area on 14 minutes after Tanner had teed him up and the same player shot wide from 20 yards after a constant spell of pressure started by Posh conceding possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That happened too often for comfort and another such moment caused an almighty scramble in the Posh penalty area with skipper for the day Carl Johnston’s block the most significant moment.

But Posh were undone within three minutes of the re-start when a loss of possession, again, led to a foul by Wallin and Ruben Colwill delivered a super strike from the dead ball into the net from 25 yards.

That got Cardiff tails up and the home fans found their voices. Cardiff started moving the ball more quickly and Posh struggled to keep up. Ruben Colwill side-footed straight at Bilokapic, but inevitably had a hand in the second goal as did Tanner with Ronan Kpakio supplying the decisive strike, although Bilokapic probably should have saved it.

Posh struggled for possession after the break and Cardiff always looked the likeliest to score until Lindgren’s late effort. Bilokapic saved well from Tanner and substitute Callum Robinson shot wide when well placed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh had a decent go in the eight minutes of added time and a couple of crosses didn’t fall kindly for them, but the lack of a cutting edge was all too apparent.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Harley Mills, Oscar Wallin (sub George Nevett, 73 mins), David Okagbue, Carl Johnston, Brandon Khela, Archie Collins, Abraham Odoh (sub Kyrell Lisbie, 89 mins), Donay O’Brien-Brady (sub Ryan De Havilland, 73 mins), Declan Frith (sub Cian Hayes, 73 mins), Bradley Ihionvien (sub Gustav Lindgren, 73 mins).

Unused subs: Vicente Reyes, James Dornelly.

Cardiff: Matthew Turner, Ronan Kpakio, Will Fish, Dylan Lawlor (sub Jewsper Daland, 64 mins), Joel Bagan, Ryan Wintle, Joel Colwill (sub Eli King, 90 + 1 min), Ollie Tanner (sub Isaak Davies, 90 + 1 min), Cian Ashford (Chris Willock, 77 mins), Yousef Salech (sub Callum Robinson, 77 mins)

Unused subs: Jak Alnwick, Dakarai Mafico.

GOALS: Posh – Ihionvien (penalty, 33 mins).

Cardiff – R. Colwill (48 mins), Kpakio (61 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Mills (foul).

Cardiff – Lawlor (foul), Tanner (foul), Bagan (foul)

REFEREE: Ben Speedie 7.

ATTENDANCE: 19,615 (approx 1,100 Posh).