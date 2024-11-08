Northampton Town FC.

Peterborough United have received an allocation of 1,473 tickets for the League One local derby at Northampton Town on Monday, December 9 (8pm kick off).

Tickets will be on sale from Monday (10am) using the priority points scheme from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office. Posh fans will be located in the South Stand behind the goal and the East Family Stand to the side. This game is all ticket and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

TICKET PRICES: Adults: £25; Seniors 65+: £21; Under 21s: £21; Under 18s: £13; Under 14s: £9; Under 7s: Free. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

PRIORITY POINTS INFO:

From 10am, Monday November 11: 1100 points or more

From 10am Tuesday November 12 : 900 points or more

From 10am Wednesday November 13: 700 points or more

From 10am Thursday November 14: 500 points or more

From 10am Friday November 15: 300 points or more

From 10am Monday November 18: 100 points or more

From 10am Tuesday November 19: General Sale.