Harrison Burrows celebrates his Wembley heroics in last season's EFL Trophy Final with James Dornelly and Josh Knight. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United ticket sales for the Vertu Trophy Final against Birmingham City are approaching 15,000.

That figure is currently dwarfed by the amount sold by ‘The Blues’ who have sold out their entire allocation of 43,356 tickets.

Posh sold around 23,000 tickets for last year’s final against Wycombe Wanderers which they won 2-1 after a dramatic Harrison Burrows-inspired finale. The full attendance last season was 42,252, a figure Birmingham have already surpassed on their own!

Posh are targeting a similar amount of sales this season and tickets are now on general sale with Level Two tickets on sale from 1pm on Tuesday. The club have had to follow a Wembley directive by selling tickets from North to South in the stadium.

Posh have four League One games before they tackle the Wembley Final on Sunday, April 13 (3pm kick off). They are at Reading on Saturday and then Crawley Town on Tuesday (April 1).

Posh then host Northampton Town on Saturday, April 5 and Birmingham City on Tuesday, April 8, the first of two games against the champions-elect of League One in five days.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I’ve not heard anyone at the club talking about Wembley which is the way I want it. It’s the least important game we have left this season. It would be great if we win a couple of games before we play the final as it would be a lot more enjoyable if we are safe from relegation.”