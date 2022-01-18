Peterborough United are still pursuing another striker in the January transfer window and reports that it’s Kabongo Tshimanga remain wide of the mark

Kabongo Tshimanga in action for Chesterfield. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Posh director of football Barry Fry confirmed to the PT today (January 18) that a Premier League forward was on the club’s radar.

He also reconfirmed Posh have no interest in Chesterfield shotshot Kabongo Tshimanga - the current top scorer in the National League - despite a tip-off to the PT last night that a £350k bid had been made for the 21 year-old.

Fry said: “I have had no contact with Chesterfield. I quite fancied the player when he was at Boreham Wood, but he is not a target for us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are after another striker, but our target is a player at a Premier League club who are not now sure they want him to go out on loan because of the situation with Covid,”

Posh attempts to bring in a second Premier League player on loan have stalled for the same reason.

Tshimanga was linked with a move to Scottish Premiership side Hearts over the weekend.