Will Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris be celebrating at the end of next season? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have been priced up as third favourites to win the League One title next season, despite managing to throw away a 4-0 first leg lead in their play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Sky Bet are offering odds on the title race even though there are still two slots in the third tier to be filled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Either Sheffield Wednesday or Barnsley will remain in League One after the play-off final next Monday (May 29). The losers will presumably be a shorter price than Posh to be successful next season.

And either Carlisle United or Stockport County will join Posh in the division next season. They contest a League Two play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

Predictably Derby County are currently 6-1 favourites to finish top next season with Bolton at 7-1 and Posh at 9-1.

Unusually the three relegated teams from the Championship are not at the top of the betting charts. Reading, Blackpool and Wigan all have financial issues and the Latics will start next season with at least a 4 point deduction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local rivals Cambridge United and Northampton Town are among the favourites to be relegated.

Full list: 6-1 Derby; 7-1 Bolton; 9-1 POSH; 11-1 Portsmouth, Reading; 18-1 Charlton, Wigan; 20-1 Blackpool; 25-1 Oxford, Wycombe; 33-1 Bristol Rovers, Exeter; 40-1 Leyton Orient, Lincoln, Northampton, Port Vale, Shrewsbury, Stevenage; 50-1 Burton, Fleetwood; 66-1 Cambridge; 80-1 Cheltenham.