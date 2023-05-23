News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Peterborough United are short odds to win promotion from League One next season

Bookmakers Sky Bet believe Peterborough United will not suffer a hangover after their traumatic end to the 2022-23 season.
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Will Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris be celebrating at the end of next season? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Will Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris be celebrating at the end of next season? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Will Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris be celebrating at the end of next season? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have been priced up as third favourites to win the League One title next season, despite managing to throw away a 4-0 first leg lead in their play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Sky Bet are offering odds on the title race even though there are still two slots in the third tier to be filled.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Either Sheffield Wednesday or Barnsley will remain in League One after the play-off final next Monday (May 29). The losers will presumably be a shorter price than Posh to be successful next season.

And either Carlisle United or Stockport County will join Posh in the division next season. They contest a League Two play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

Most Popular

Predictably Derby County are currently 6-1 favourites to finish top next season with Bolton at 7-1 and Posh at 9-1.

Unusually the three relegated teams from the Championship are not at the top of the betting charts. Reading, Blackpool and Wigan all have financial issues and the Latics will start next season with at least a 4 point deduction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local rivals Cambridge United and Northampton Town are among the favourites to be relegated.

Full list: 6-1 Derby; 7-1 Bolton; 9-1 POSH; 11-1 Portsmouth, Reading; 18-1 Charlton, Wigan; 20-1 Blackpool; 25-1 Oxford, Wycombe; 33-1 Bristol Rovers, Exeter; 40-1 Leyton Orient, Lincoln, Northampton, Port Vale, Shrewsbury, Stevenage; 50-1 Burton, Fleetwood; 66-1 Cambridge; 80-1 Cheltenham.

Posh are currently 11-4 to win promotion and 6-5 to finish in the top six.

Related topics:League OneSheffield WednesdayBlackpoolDerby CountyWigan