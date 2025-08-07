Peterborough United are selling tickets for the August trip to Exeter City

Emmanuel Fernandez celebrates his winning goal at Exeter City last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United are selling tickets to the League One game at Exeter City on Saturday, August 30 (3pm kick off).

Posh fans will be accommodated in the seating on the side and the terrace behind the goal. It’s cheaper to buy tickets in advance.

PRICES (Seating In advance): Adults: £27, Seniors 65+: £24, Under 24s: £24, Under 18s: £13,

(Terrace In advance): Adults: £20, Seniors 65+: £17, Under 24s: £17, Under 18s: £8.

Tickets are on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Posh won 2-1 at Exeter last August thanks to a spectacular winning goal from Emmanuel Fernandez.