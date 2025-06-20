Peterborough United are reportedly interested in sharp-shooting Accrington Stanley midfielder

Ben Woods (background) in action for Accrington Stanley in an FA Cup tie at Liverpool last season. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Peterborough United have been linked with a move for Accrington Stanley midfielder Ben Woods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woods (22) was a member of Manchester United’s Academy before switching to Burnley aged 16. He left Burnley in pursuit of first team football and signed a short-term contract at Inverness Caledonian Thistle in January 2023.

A year later he signed a one-year contract at Accrington which quickly turned into a three-year deal in January 2025 because of his outstanding form. Woods won numerous awards at Accrington at the end of last season including ‘Manager’s Player-of-the-Season’, ‘Supporters' Trust-Player-of-the-Season’, and ‘Goal-of-the-Season.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woods appeared 41 times for a struggling League Two side last season scoring nine goals, while picking up 14 yellow cards. He was joint top scorer and became noted for accurate long-distance shooting and set-piece deliveries.

‘Football Insider’ has reported Posh have opened talks with Accrington over Woods.