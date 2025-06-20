Peterborough United are reportedly interested in sharp-shooting Accrington Stanley midfielder
Woods (22) was a member of Manchester United’s Academy before switching to Burnley aged 16. He left Burnley in pursuit of first team football and signed a short-term contract at Inverness Caledonian Thistle in January 2023.
A year later he signed a one-year contract at Accrington which quickly turned into a three-year deal in January 2025 because of his outstanding form. Woods won numerous awards at Accrington at the end of last season including ‘Manager’s Player-of-the-Season’, ‘Supporters' Trust-Player-of-the-Season’, and ‘Goal-of-the-Season.’
Woods appeared 41 times for a struggling League Two side last season scoring nine goals, while picking up 14 yellow cards. He was joint top scorer and became noted for accurate long-distance shooting and set-piece deliveries.
‘Football Insider’ has reported Posh have opened talks with Accrington over Woods.