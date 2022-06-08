Former Posh loanee Dominic Ball has signed for Ipswich Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

That’s the day when transfer paperwork can be lodged with the EFL.

Some League One clubs have already revealed new signings, but the contracts are not valid until June 10.

Pre-contracts deals can’t be done between domestic clubs in England. Only free agents and players currently under contract in Scotland or the rest of Europe can sign pre-contract deals.

All ‘agreed’ deals could still theoretically be hijacked until the signed contract is with the EFL which is something Posh have been conscious about this summer.

It’s known Posh are seeking five new players – two goalkeepers, two central midfielder and an attacking player – but no names have yet found their way into the public domain.

Barry Fry, the Posh director of football and chief transfer negotiator, is currently in Wales at the EFL club chairman’s conference until Saturday, but he told the PT last week that the club were close to completing a deal for a goalkeeper. That announcement could follow soon after the opening of the window.

League One clubs have made just nine signings since the end of the 2021-22 season with only MK Dons, last season’s losing play-off semi-finalists, paying a fee, an undisclosed sum to Norwich City for striker Matt Dennis. Dennis spent last season on loan at Southend United in the National League.

Ipswich Town have made the two most eye-catching signings so far in striker Freddie Ladapo from Rotherham and central defender Dominic Ball – a one-time Posh loanee – from QPR. Ball made six appearances for Posh on loan from Rotherham in the 2016-17 season.

Newly-promoted Forest Green Rovers have also made two summer signings in midfielder Armani Little from Torquay and full-back Corey O’Keefe from Rochdale.

Forest Green are under new management after promotion-winning boss Rob Edwards abruptly left for Championship side Watford. Ian Burchnall has left Notts County to take over at the New Lawn Stadium.

Charlton Athletic also appointed a new boss in Ben Garner who has left Swindon Town to move to the Valley.

Ipswich remain the 9-2 favourites with Sky Bet for the 2022-23 League One title with Sheffield Wednesday (6-1) and Derby County (9-1) the next favourites, although the Rams’ odds could increase as their expected takeover by American businessman Chris Kirscher is reportedly on the verge of collapse.