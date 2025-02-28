Oscar Wallin in action for Posh at Shrewsbury earlier this season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It’s a ‘Super Saturday’ in League One at both ends of the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teams in the bottom 10 are playing each other and Peterborough United could end up anywhere between 17th and 21st after they’ve taken on next-to-bottom Shrewsbury Town at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Burton Albion are the only team who can overtake Posh tomorrow. Darren Ferguson’s side would need to lose and Burton would need to win at home to a completely out-of-form Mansfield Town side, or win by a five-goal margin should Posh draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh can get past Bristol Rovers, Exeter City and Northampton Town tomorrow. Exeter host Cobblers so a draw there and a defeat or draw for Bristol Rovers at home to Rotherham United would see Posh jump up to 17th, if they see off ‘The Shrews!’

Crawley, who are 22nd, tackle rock-bottom Cambridge United at home. Crawley are five points behind Posh, while Cambridge are eight points from safety.

At the other end of the table, top two Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers clash at St Andrew’s. Other big promotion battles include Wrexham v Bolton Wanderers and Leyton Orient v Charlton.

Bottom 10

Rotherham P32 -3 38pts

Mansfield P32 -7 38pts

Cobblers P33 18 36pts

Exeter P31 -15 35pts

B Rovers P32 -17 35pts

Posh P32 -10 34pts

Burton P33 -14 31pts

Crawley P32 -22 29pts

Shrew’bury P33 -22 27pts

Cambridge P32 -24 26pts.