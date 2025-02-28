Peterborough United are ready for a 'Super Saturday' in League One
The teams in the bottom 10 are playing each other and Peterborough United could end up anywhere between 17th and 21st after they’ve taken on next-to-bottom Shrewsbury Town at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Burton Albion are the only team who can overtake Posh tomorrow. Darren Ferguson’s side would need to lose and Burton would need to win at home to a completely out-of-form Mansfield Town side, or win by a five-goal margin should Posh draw.
Posh can get past Bristol Rovers, Exeter City and Northampton Town tomorrow. Exeter host Cobblers so a draw there and a defeat or draw for Bristol Rovers at home to Rotherham United would see Posh jump up to 17th, if they see off ‘The Shrews!’
Crawley, who are 22nd, tackle rock-bottom Cambridge United at home. Crawley are five points behind Posh, while Cambridge are eight points from safety.
At the other end of the table, top two Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers clash at St Andrew’s. Other big promotion battles include Wrexham v Bolton Wanderers and Leyton Orient v Charlton.
Bottom 10
Rotherham P32 -3 38pts
Mansfield P32 -7 38pts
Cobblers P33 18 36pts
Exeter P31 -15 35pts
B Rovers P32 -17 35pts
Posh P32 -10 34pts
Burton P33 -14 31pts
Crawley P32 -22 29pts
Shrew’bury P33 -22 27pts
Cambridge P32 -24 26pts.
