Peterborough United are offering 10-game flexi-tickets to fans for the 2023-24 season - prices from £70

Peterborough United are again offering a 10-game flexi ticket for the 2023-24 season.
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read

The 10-game ticket is designed to allow supporters to make a saving on match day ticket prices, while still ensuring full season ticket holders get the best deal. Tickets are available to purchase at www.theposhtickets.com, or from the Posh ticket office on 01733 865674.

The flexi ticket can be used for any 10 home League One matches next season.

There is an additional £10 saving if purchased before July 10.

Posh fans can buy a flexi-ticket for next season. Photo: David Lowndes.Posh fans can buy a flexi-ticket for next season. Photo: David Lowndes.
Prices range from £70 to £240, increasing to £80 to £250 for the stands and £70 to £200, rising to £80 to £210, in the London Road End.

Full details at www.theposh.com.

