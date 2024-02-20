The Posh players celebrate in front of their fans after booking a place at Wembley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Posh emerged from a worrying slump in form to deliver a stunning display to outclass Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in an EFL Trophy semi-final. Believe me, 3-0 did not do the quality of the performance justice.

Captain Harrison Burrows, very much one of our own, scored twice in the second-half to supplement a high-class finish from Malik Mothersille before the break. It could easily have been six as Posh missed numerous chances while restricting Blackpool to very little in reply.

The reward is huge. Whatever happens in League One – and the automatic promotion places remain a long way away – there will be a day out to savour at Wembley in April.

Malik Mothersille scores for Posh at Blackpool. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh made two changes to their starting line-up with Jeando Fuchs and Mothersille replacing Hector Kyprianou and Ricky-Jade Jones. This was no weakening of the side though as they delivered a superb and polished opening 45 minutes when only poor finishing stopped them taking the interval more than one goal ahead.

Indeed Mothersille’s delightful left-foot curler across veteran Blackpool goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell and into the top corner seven minutes before the break was the hardest of four first-half opportunities.

Kwame Poku slammed into the side netting after O’Donnell made a hash of an Ephron Mason-Clark cross on 19 minutes and on 22 minutes Mothersille sent Joel Randall running through on goal, but he was denied by the keeper.

Mason-Clark then sent Mothersille through, but a defender was able to get back to block, but 10 minutes later the former Chelsea Academy player made amends to put an exclamation mark on an outstanding half of smooth passing when Randall was very prominent.

Posh midfielder Jeando Fuchs makes a crunching tackle at Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

As expected Blackpool improved after the break and they enjoyed more of the ball, but Posh stayed firm at the back and played with the confidence of a team expecting to thrive on the break.

The hosts were restricted to hopeful balls into the area, but they failed to test Jed Steer. The headers they did win against a pair of outstanding centre-backs sailed over the crossbar.

Randall and Mason-Clark missed good opportunities to stretch the Posh lead, but a penalty for a foul on substitute Ricky-Jade Jones by O’Donnell enabled Burrows to score expertly from the spot 10 minutes from time and in added minutes the skipper netted off the inside of a post after a Mason-Clark lay-off..

Cue fantastic celebrations between players, staff and fans. The Posh are back.

Posh: Jed Steer, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Jadel Katongo, Jeando Fuchs (sub Kyprianou , 70 mins), Archie Collins, Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall, Kwame Poku (sub David Ajiboye, 74 mins), Malik Mothersille (sub Ricky-Jade Jones 74 mins). .

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Romoney Crichlow, Ryan De Havilland, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Blackpool: Richard O'Donnell, Callum Connolly (sub CJ Hamilton, 72 mins), James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Hayden Coulson, Oliver Norburn, Albie Morgan (sub Shane Lavery, 62 mins), Matty Virtue, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jake Beesley (sub Karomoko Dembele, 62 mins), Kyle Joseph (sub Kylian Kouassi, 62 mins).

Unused subs: Dan Grimshaw, Matt Pennington, George Byers.

GOALS: Posh – Mothersille (37 mins), Burrows (pen, 80 mins & 90 + 3 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Fuchs (foul).

Blackpool – Connolly (foul), O’Donnell (foul).

REFEREE: Lewis Smith.