Peterborough United are now selling 'half-season tickets'

By Alan Swann
Published 29th Nov 2024, 10:09 BST
The ticket cover the final 12 home League One fixtures of the season starting with the Boxing Day match against Mansfield Town. It also guarantees a seat for any FA Cup, League One play-off or Vertu Cup ties played at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Prices start at just £224 for adults and £20 for under 14s (including a Junior Posh membership). Full information and price list at www.theposhtickets.com.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

