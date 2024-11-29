Peterborough United are now selling 'half-season tickets'
The ticket cover the final 12 home League One fixtures of the season starting with the Boxing Day match against Mansfield Town. It also guarantees a seat for any FA Cup, League One play-off or Vertu Cup ties played at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Prices start at just £224 for adults and £20 for under 14s (including a Junior Posh membership). Full information and price list at www.theposhtickets.com.
Tickets can also be purchased at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
