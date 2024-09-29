Peterborough United are in for a 'really good season' if they can clean up their act at the back, says goalscoring defender
Fernandez put in a strong and composed performance at the back as Posh travelled to Birmingham on Saturday.
Unfortunately, they were still beaten 3-2 and failed to hold onto a two-goal lead and have now conceded 14 goals in their eight league games.
The positive for Fernandez though, who is enjoying a breakthrough campaign is that he leapt the highest from a Jadel Katongo corner to put his side 2-0 up and score his second goal of the season.
Reflecting on the defeat, Fernandez insisted that things will improve for Posh and that a successful season can be still on the cards if their luck changes and if his they can cut out some of the errors at the back.
On Saturday, Posh were unfortunate to be pegged back to 2-2 by a wayard shot that deflected in off Oscar Wallin and a cross turned in off Krystian Bielik’s arm.
Fernandez said: “We can see that there is a lot for us to improve on and there is a lot that we did well in the game against a strong side. I see a team that has a good determination.
“We kept their main threats under wraps and their goals came from a deflection and us switching off from a corner. If we clean up those few things, it’s going to be a really good season for us.
“If we look through the season at the goals we’ve conceded, especially against the top teams, it’s outside of the box goals, deflected goals, it’s never the case of them running through on goal from bad defensive errors.
“Luck is not with us at the moment, maybe the luck will come back to us and if it come to our side, then we’ll be fine.
“In training on Friday, I felt that goal coming. We aim for the front post and I won the header.
“If we get it into an area when I can attack the ball, I really don’t think anyone in this league can stop me. We just need to get that consistency and repeating it time and time again. Get that delivery right and anything can happen, whether I knock it down or it cause commotion in the box and someone else scores.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t win the game for us. We just have to move onto the next game. There is a lot of improve on.
“We need to be confident in what we achieved as a team from this game. Although we didn’t win, we stuck together in moments, we played good football in moments and we pressed well in moments.”
