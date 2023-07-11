Posh are determined to create a speedy, dynamic young side for the 2023-24 campaign which starts at Reading on Saturday, August 5.

To win promotion Posh will need to finish on top of some big clubs with deep resources, but it’s a challenge the management team have readily accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preparation steps up a gear this week as Posh are at St George’s Park for a training camp which also incorporates two private friendly games, one today (Tuesday, noon kick off) and one on Friday.

Posh first team coach Dale Tonge at St George's Park. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

There’s an agreement in place that there will be no match updates for games against a club newly promoted to the Premier League and one that has just been relegated from the top-flight, but match reports and photographs will be available after the final whistle.

"There are new faces and a lot of young faces in the group now,” Posh head coach Dale Tonge told the Posh Plus service after the first day at St George’s Park. “And there’s a good feel about the squad with lots of smiles, but also a strong sense of purpose.

"Last season was as difficult as League One will ever get in terms of the finances available to some big clubs. There is still plenty of money about and clubs like Derby and those who have come down are sure to have a real go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will rely more on our ability and there is no doubt we have the ability in our group.

From the left, Ryan De Havilland, Joel Randall and Kai Corbett at St George's Park. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We’re at a great facility and we had a decent first day concentrating on different aspects of football, like out of possession work and some good tactical stuff with the gaffer.

"When the gaffer came in last season he gave me licence to express myself as a coach. We have an open and honest relationship which worked well and hiopefully that will continue into this season. It was a really positive experience for me and I think I did what he wanted!”

Posh have taken 25 players to St George’s Park including youngsters like right-back James Dornelly and free-scoring under 21 player Kai Corbett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s good for these boys to experience first-team training in the knowledge they are next in line for a call-up,” Tonge said. “They can get up to speed and one of the good things about this club is youngsters will get an opportunity if they impress.

Joe Tomlinson (right) and Kai Corbett at St George's Park. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com