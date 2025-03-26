Tayo Edun (right) in action for Posh.

Posh players have been ordered to keep their foot down and accelerate further away from the relegation zone.

Results last weekend enabled Posh to put distance between themselves and the bottom four. The gap is now nine points and six places, and Posh have just nine games to play, starting at play-off chasing Reading on Saturday.

The Royals have ignored off-field hassles regarding an unpopular owner to mount a promotion campaign on the back of talented youngsters and a free-flowing, attacking brand of football.

But Posh will head to Berkshire in an attacking frame of mind of their own as they attempt to stretch an unbeaten run in League One to eight games. Posh are top of the division’s current form table over the last six matches after toppling previous top dogs Charlton last weekend.

"We are determined to keep our run going for as long as possible,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “Nothing is settled yet, although you’d like to think a nine point gap with just nine games to go means we only have to win a couple more matches, and we want to do that as soon as possible.

"It’s important we keep our foot down and ride our momentum for as long as possible. We are in a good place and it’s important we keep take advantage of that.

"It should be a very watchable game of football at Reading. They’ve worked wonders this season given the problems they’ve had with a situation that seems to have been going on for ever. Ruben Selles did an unbelievable job as manager and since he left Noel Hunt as probably made Reading even better.

"They are very similar to us. They have a lot of young players with a lot of pace out wide. They play out from the back and they also have quick defenders and good experienced players. It’s usually a good game when we play each other and I don’t expect anything different this time. It’s a big pitch which should suit us, although it’s not in great condition.

“Reading have a lot to play for so it will be another big test for us, but we’ve played four teams in the top six in our unbeaten run, if we count the cup game at Wrexham, and not lost to any of them.”

Ferguson confirmed left-back Tayo Edun would return from suspension and replace Harley Mills on Saturday, even though his understudy played well against Charlton.

"Harley never lets us down,” Ferguson admitted. “And he’s played well against two very good sides in Wrexham and Charlton in his last two games, but it’s hard for him to keep Tayo out of the side.”

Ferguson expressed concern the game at Reading could be disrupted by fans’ protests against their owner, but the PT has been told nothing is currently planned. Reading are threatened with expulsion from the Football League unless they can sort their ownership situation out in the next few weeks.

Reading have performed well on the field given their circumstances. They are currently two places and two points off the play-off spots.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony, speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, also showed his support for Reading. He said: “I never want to see a club relegated or worse because of the actions of an owner. Reading deserve a lot of credit for what they have achieved on the pitch while all this has been going on. Maye there should be a rule that allows the EFL to take control of badly run clubs and then take responsibility for selling it on.”

Posh are also in League One action at relegation favourites Crawley Town on Tuesday (April 1). Crawley kept their faint hopes of avoiding the drop alive with a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers last weekend, the first game back in charge at the Broadfield Stadium for their promotion-winning manager Scott Lindsey.