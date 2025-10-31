Peterborough United are defending a proud FA Cup record and the former player who scored for Cardiff City in a Premier League game at Old Trafford

Nat Mendez-Laing scores for Cardiff City against Manchester United in a Premier League game at Old Trafford in 2019. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images).

​Peterborough United haven’t lost in the first round of the FA Cup for 20 years.

​But that proud record will come under serious threat when League One’s bottom team hosts third-placed Cardiff City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

City have scored 11 more League One goals than Posh and conceded 11 fewer. They have 16 more points after just 13 games and beat Posh 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium on the opening day of the season.

Cardiff were knocked off the top of the table after conceding a last-minute goal at Bolton Wanderers last weekend. It was just their third defeat of the season.

Mick Gooding scored twice for Posh in a 1987 FA Cup win over Cardiff City. Photo David Lowndes.

The last team to beat Posh in the first round was Burton Albion, who were a non-league team at the time, in November 2005. A team managed by Nigel Clough beat Mark Wright’s Posh 1-0 in a replay after a 0-0 draw at London Road.

The last time Posh played Cardiff City in the FA Cup was a first round tie at London Road in 1987 which the hosts won 2-1 thanks to two goals from Mick Gooding.

The only other FA Cup between the teams was played in 1954 when Midland League Posh lost 3-1 at a Cardiff City then in Division One. Freddie Martin scored for Posh.

ADMISSION

Posh have reduced admission prices for the first round tie.

It’s cheaper for season ticket holders and also cheaper if you buy in advance of matchday.

Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com or the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Sebastian Stockbridge is the referee for Posh v Cardiff tomorrow. He took charge of Posh's 2-1 League One defeat at Bolton Wanderers recently. The experienced official awarded four penalties in two games against Posh in the 2023-24 season, a Carabao Cup exit against Mansfield Town and a League One home win v Fleetwood. Recently retired Posh ‘keeper saved both Fleetwood penalties.

BIG MATCH ODDS

Posh are 21-10 to win Luke Williams’ first game in charge., Cardiff are odds on at 10-11 and the draw is priced at 5-2, all with Sky Bet.

PLAYED FOR BOTH CLUBS

Former Posh winger Nat Mendez-Laing played for Cardiff City in the Premier League and scored at Old Trafford against Manchester United. Posh star Lee Tomlin was also a star for Cardiff at Championship level. Others to have played for both clubs include sixties giant Frank Rankmore, striker Omar Bogle, goalkeeper Joe Lewis and centre-back Ben Nugent.