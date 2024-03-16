An own goal delivered victory for Posh v Pompey at London Road in March, 2021. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​It promises to be a bit tougher on Saturday though as Portsmouth have been leading League One for most of the current campaign.

2019-20

The last game Posh played before Covid caused all football to be postponed. Posh moved into up to fourth in League One after a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from ex-Pompey defender Dan Butler and a brilliant one from Ivan Toney. Three days later Posh had dropped to sixth, after Pompey and Fleetwood played midweek games, and a few weeks later Posh missed out on the play-offs altogether because of a bonkers EFL decision to introduce points-per-game to determine final league placings

Ivan Toney's brilliant goal sealed a 2-0 win for Posh v Pompey in March, 2020. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

2020-21

The Posh ‘vengeance tour’ was in full swing the following season when Pompey were beaten 1-0 at London Road after visiting defender Rasmus Nicolaisen turned a Harrison Burrows corner into his own net. Posh went on to win automatic promotion.

2022-23

Last season a Posh team inspired by the return for the fourth time as manager of Darren Ferguson ran all over Pompey for 75 minutes, but only had two Jonson Clarke-Harris goals, including a penalty, to show for their domination. Pompey had a goal controversially disallowed before a Nathan Thompson own goal made for a nervy finish.

Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his second goal as Posh beat Pompey 2-1 at London Road last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Portsmouth last won this fixture in September 2018. Goals from Oli Hawkins and Jamal Lowe made a late strike from Matt Godden irrelevant as Pompey won, what was at the time a top-of-the-table clash at London Road, 2-1.