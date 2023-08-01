The 21-year-old will work under newly-appointed captain Ephron Mason-Clark and fill the role should the forward not be on the pitch.

It will be a special appointment for the player that has been at the club since the age of nine, rising through the ranks to now first-team regular. He has now mad e 127 appearances for Posh, scoring eight times.

It is expected that Burrows will be used mostly as an attacking left-back option by boss Darren Ferguson this season.

Harrison Burrows will be the new Peterborough United vice-captain. Photo: Joe Dent.

Speaking about the decision, boss Darren Ferguson said: “I have known Harrison for a long time. He obviously came through the academy at the club and he has been involved in the first team squad for a long time.

“When I named Ephron as the captain, Harrison did come into my thinking but I believe making him vice-captain is the right thing to do. He is part of the leadership group, he is showing a lot of good qualities, he knows the club better than anyone and I believe it is the right time.

“He is showing a real maturity in his game, he can play in so many different positions, even though I believe we have found one for him. He sets a good example in the way he trains and plays so it became a very comfortable decision for me.”

Burrows added: “I was having a chat with the manager just about pre-season and at the end of that meeting he told me that I would be vice-captain and obviously it was a really good moment for me as someone who lives locally and has come through the academy.