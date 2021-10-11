Peterborough United appoint former Sunderland official as interim CEO
Peterborough United have appointed Jim Rodwell as interim chief executive officer.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:27 pm
Rodwell started work at the Weston Homes Stadium today (October 11). He replaces Bob Symns who retired after 17 years in the role last week.
Rodwell stepped down as Sunderland Chief Executive in February. He had previously held similar positions at Boston United, Notts County and Scunthorpe.
Posh have invited applications for the job of permanent CEO.