Nathanael Ogbeta has signed for Peterborough United until the end of the season. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 21-year-old full back has been linked with Posh several times in the past, with the club believed to have failed in a big to sign the player in the summer of 2021 from Shrewsbury.

Ogbeta remained at the Shrews until January 2022, where he joined Championship Swansea for an undisclosed fee. Since then, he has been limited to just three appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent time at Man City in his youth- joining at the age of ten- and appeared in 12 Papa John’s Trophy ties before joining Shrewsbury and going onto game 51 league appearances for the side.

He actually made his Shrews debut against Posh in a 2-0 victory for the Salop.

Ogbeta completed the paperwork on Friday afternoon and subject to international clearance, will go straight into the squad for the televised Sky Bet League One fixture against Port Vale at Vale Park on Monday evening (8pm).

Boss Darren Ferguson said: “I have known about Nathanael for a number of years now. He is someone we tried to bring to the club previously on a permanent deal, but it didn’t materialise at the time, and he has moved on to Swansea City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have got a good relationship with Swansea through Russell Martin and I think it is a position that we need filling. He can play left-back, left-wing back and he could play left of a three if we were to play three centre halves. So, he brings that versatility, and I am looking forward to working with him between now and the end of the season.”

Ogbeta added: “I am really happy to be here. I think when a club tries to sign you more than once, it does make a difference because you really feel wanted. I have heard a lot of positive things about the manager Darren Ferguson and can’t wait to work with him. I am really grateful for the opportunity that I have been given.

Advertisement Hide Ad