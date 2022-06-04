Posh will also travel to National League side Scunthorpe United on Saturday, July 23.
Lynn will play in the same division as Peterborough Sports next season having been relegated from the National League. Posh will play Sports in the Maunsell Cup Final at the Bee Arena on Tuesday, August 2, but that’s likely be an under 23 fixture for the League One side.
Posh hope to soon announce a home friendly against higher level opposition and two friendly opponents during their week in Portugal in early July.