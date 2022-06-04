Peterborough United announce second pre-season friendly

Peterborough United have revealed their second pre-season friendly of the season with a trip to National League North side Kings Lynn scheduled for Tuesday, July 19 (7.30pm kick off).

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 8:55 pm
Kings Lynn Town FC
Kings Lynn Town FC

Posh will also travel to National League side Scunthorpe United on Saturday, July 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Lynn will play in the same division as Peterborough Sports next season having been relegated from the National League. Posh will play Sports in the Maunsell Cup Final at the Bee Arena on Tuesday, August 2, but that’s likely be an under 23 fixture for the League One side.

Posh hope to soon announce a home friendly against higher level opposition and two friendly opponents during their week in Portugal in early July.

National LeagueLeague OnePortugal